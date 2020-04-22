Jellyfish in Venice Hurricane Sandy By Canals in Italy

While Italy is on the verge of stopping the entire continent, as has been the case since 9 March, the filmed jellyfish film is using the waterway.

Biologist Andrea Mangoni has carefully captured the video of the jellyfish rolling in the water as usual. He said he spotted him floating near the San Marco platform last week and was captured by video while swimming a few inches below the surface, a video published by Reuters reported.

As tourists stay indoors during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, Venice has become quieter. Freight filling vessels has reduced the number of wells that cross the city. Mangoni told Reuters that water shortages and congestion due to the limited traffic in Italy made it possible to monitor sea life in the center of the capital.

Here is a video of the jellyfish in Venice as broadcast by Irish source, Raidio Teilifis Eireann:

