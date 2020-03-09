JeM chief Masood Azhar moves to Rawalpindi for personal safety: News from Intela and India

Days after Taliban jihadists in Afghanistan mock the US as “tail-wolf,” pain Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and global terrorist Masood Azhar was moved from Pakistan’s deep state from his Bahawalpur headquarters in Rawalpindi for his personal security, according to people who know the thing.

While it is unclear if Azhar dismissed Rawalpindi headquarters under pressure from the Trump administration, counterterrorism operators say the JeM chief was moved to a safe house in Rawalpindi on March 3, a day after he was called by Rawalpindi GHQ along with his Maulana brothers, Rauf Asghar. de facto head of JeM operations, and Maulana Ammar, who runs the terrorist group’s jihadist journal Al Qalam.

For someone released by the Pakistani government at a plenary meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in Paris last month, Azhar’s statement praising his ideological brethren, the Taliban, has become a disgrace to the Imran Khan government, according to experts. .

Signed under the pen name “Khadim” (Servant of the Faith), Azhar’s statement congratulated the Mujahideen and Ghazi (Islamist warriors) as well as Taliban deputy and military commander Sirajuddin Haqani for forcing the US to seek peace with the terrorist group in an effort to withdraw from the terrorist group. Afghanistan.

He took the ball in American politics in Afghanistan, saying that “there were days when America was walking like a wolf wandering on Afghanistan. Today is that day in Qatar, Doha where religion is high, jihad is high, hopes are laughed, the wolf’s tail is cut off and teeth are breaking ”.

People aware of the developments said Azhar and his two brothers were summoned to Rawalpindi on March 2 and the former was moved to a safe house for his personal safety even though the US did not launch armed drone attacks in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

According to experts, Azhar has been one of the main promoters of the Taliban since the early 1990s and has a personal connection with top leaders such as their founder Mullah Omar, Akhtar Mansour, current boss Hibatullah Akhundzada and the Haqqani network led by Jalaluddin and his son Sirajuddin.

Although India is skeptical of the US-Taliban peace accord, given the Islamist group’s ties with Azhar and other terrorist groups in Pakistan, it will not impede either the establishment of peace in Kabul or the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan. HT learns that, for the time being, India has accepted the assessment of the approach and intends to closely watch the Taliban meet their commitments to move away from terror.

While the Taliban is learning that they have made a diversion to India, the Narendra Modi government does not currently intend to engage the group, people familiar with the matter said. At the same time, developments around the contribution of the peace group to a war-torn country will be closely monitored.

“We are with the Afghan government, which advocates for the republic, not the Islamic emirate as favored by the Taliban, where Sharia law applies. While the US is just withdrawing from Kabul after 18 years, it must also balance it with a force that allows it access to Central Asia and keep a close eye on China as it races across the Indian Ocean across Pakistan and Myanmar … Direct talks with the Taliban are on the table and beyond the horizon, “said a senior security official on condition of anonymity.

