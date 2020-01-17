Jenee Halstead steps – a bit

Jenee Halstead writes dark songs. Listen to “Juarez” from 2015 EP “Edge of the World” and you will hear a lonely, spectral voice ride over a noisy drone and shout: “There is no such thing as the future / I saw my car burn down off the highway.” But Halstead has recently adopted a new approach: the Boston songwriter has allowed joy to seep into her aesthetic.

On her fifth album, “Disposable Love”, which will be released this spring, Halstead – and this can be shocking to her fans – has recorded a pop song. With a thumping beat and a sly smile in her voice, “Heartlight” could almost be a Carly Rae Jepsen jam (which is a lot of praise if you’re a modern pop lover).

“I’ve always been terrified of falling in love, but recently I felt something positive coming out of me, turning on my heart,” Halstead said for her show on Thursday at the Burren on Davis Square in Somerville. “I told my friend (and frequent songwriting contributor) Susan Cattaneo and she said,” Write that, that’s your song. “

Cattaneo had good advice, but Halstead hesitated to bring her idea to her new producer, Dave Brophy. After an internal debate, she decided that the time for embarrassment was over. Halstead thought she had turned to Brophy precisely so that he could help her rearrange pieces of songs into little gems.

“(Fellow songwriter) Ruby Rose Fox recommended working with Dave and he was great when it came to helping me explore these hidden cabinets in myself,” she said. “But again, at first I didn’t bring him the really personal things. Once I got over it, songs like” Heartlight “to which he wrote the music came together so quickly.”

Halstead’s Burren show celebrates the release of the first single from “Disposable Love,” the title track, but she also debuts four or five tracks from the upcoming LP with a full band. If you can’t get enough of the dark side of Halstead, the song “Disposable Love” will excite you – about thundering drums and hypnotic reverberation, singing about how fickleness thrives in the age of social media (“In a world of ones and zeros / I am only a hero with photo shops ”). But she temperes every bit of blackness on the new album with a clear melody.

A particularly shiny place comes with ‘In the Seams’. Not her first outing to a straight, strong soul, the tune is certainly her wildest entry into the genre (Stax horns are fully effective).

“Like” Heartlight “, writing in this style was not something I would allow myself in the past,” Halstead said about working with Cattaneo. “I have a lot of respect for soul and R&B music and if you can’t bring your full emotions, your pure heart for the music, I don’t think you should do it.”

Halstead presented ‘In the seams’ as something softer, a small piece of rural soul. But as soon as Brophy heard the song, he would have none of it.

“I couldn’t put my head around it, but Dave heard it and said,” Oh, this needs horns, “she said with a small laugh.” This kind of retro soul is in the middle of his wheelhouse, so he took it with him and ran with it. That’s why he’s so great to work with. He’ll take things to new places. “

Halstead has given up giving limits to new sonic spaces. She is not about to give up the darkness, but thanks to friendly nudges from her employees, her aesthetic has a new reach and reach.

