Jenelle Evans rejects a restrictive order that was previously filed against David Eason – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML26819131b479c22ea673ef1662e0c0f79%

% MINIFYHTML26819131b479c22ea673ef1662e0c0f710%

After having previously applied for a restrictive order against her husband, David Eason, and claiming that she was afraid of her and her children’s safety, it seems that the Teen Mom star has decided to suspend the order against him !

AND! Legal documents proving that Jenelle Evans has submitted a notification of voluntary dismissal of the previously approved house ban, were first obtained by E! News.

As a result, it was filed in Tennessee today.

% MINIFYHTML26819131b479c22ea673ef1662e0c0f711%

% MINIFYHTML26819131b479c22ea673ef1662e0c0f712%

That said, the documents also state that the court hearing scheduled for today “must be canceled.”

And that’s not all! The Davidson County Circuit Court tells the same media that “This was filed today, but the judge has not signed it yet, so for now it is still in place.”

This information was also confirmed by an unknown source near Jenelle who told E! The news that the reality star is dropping the protection order, which means that David can see his daughter, Ensley, together.

Jenelle shared the news of the divorce in October when she turned to social media to share a statement indicating the divorce of her controversial husband.

“I have stayed away from social networks in recent days because I have focused on making big decisions in life. I have lived life on camera since I was 17, and much has not been very beautiful. But it has been my life. Just like any other person, I want the best for my children and I want to be happy. With the time away from Teen Mom, I started to see my life differently and I know I have to make changes. I’m starting on that now, “he wrote.

Jenelle’s post went on to tell her fans that “The children and I have left David (Eason). Nobody gets married waiting for it to end, but I know what’s best for me and for the kids. Today I submitted documents to start that process. I appreciate the support of everyone who asked me how I am. Me and the kids are wonderful. We need time to be together. But soon he will hear from us again. “



Message Views:

0 0

% MINIFYHTML26819131b479c22ea673ef1662e0c0f713%