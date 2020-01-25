Jenna Cooper from BiP is pregnant with her first child – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML3740bcbad5cb41e7970e6ce08cd2bc3c11%

Jenna Cooper Your first child is waiting!

The Bachelor Y Bachelor in Paradise alum shares some exciting news this morning with the rest of Bachelor Nation when he announced that he was expecting his first child.

Cooper wrote on Instagram to share the incredible news: “Dear baby, I hope you know I love you more than I thought possible. I hope you pursue all your dreams and I will be there to totally I hope you understand my mind and my sense of humor and never stop laughing. “

“I hope you get your father’s attention and work ethic and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world and always defend yourself,” he wrote, along with a photo of her carrying her baby cradles. ‘I hope you love Jesus with all your heart and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months. Love, mama. “

The 30-year-old also shared a cute photo of her pet pig for a sign that said, “I will be a pig sister! May 2020, quot;

So there you have it, the first Beep The participant is welcome with her small bundle of joy in the world this spring.

And if you wonder who the lucky man is going through this trip to fatherhood with her, Cooper posted about him earlier this month. In response to a comment in her announcement of pregnancy, she also wrote: “Actually, I posted about it recently, haha, we’ve been together for a while, but I finally read to share everything.”

In addition to a series of photos of her and her boyfriend, Cooper wrote: “Well, here is the morning news. I still wanted to share this with you, but it’s hard when there are people who have made an effort to make me not happy. I was afraid of how social networks can destroy what I love … but this is a big part of my life, and I think it’s time I let you in completely. “

She added: “So this is Karl. I met him a year ago, and now I cannot imagine my life without him. He has shown me what it is like to be with a real man. With a true morality. And with a selfless attitude and loving heart, and I will never come back. ”

The participant’s first beep continued to talk about her new boyfriend and wrote: “(He didn’t care what program I was in, what drama was invented about me or how many broken pieces of my heart I had to get involved with.) .) It gives me a safe, beautiful and calm feeling. For once my fear has disappeared. It is very special for me and I am lucky that I can love it every day. ”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

