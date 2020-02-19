[jenna-dewan-is-engaged!-relive-the-like-tale-of-her-and-steve-kazee]

Jenna Dewan She is a long run girlfriend!

Whilst the actress anxiously awaits her arrival and Steve KazeeThe 1st daughter of all jointly, experienced some additional particular information to share with followers on Tuesday night. Jenna and Steve announced their determination to an amazing image that showed their enviable diamond ring.

%MINIFYHTML34cb93d780f71db111300698efd3e5cb13% %MINIFYHTML34cb93d780f71db111300698efd3e5cb14%

"A lifetime to really like you and grow with you," stated Dewan, 39. "You have my heart."

%MINIFYHTML34cb93d780f71db111300698efd3e5cb15%

%MINIFYHTML34cb93d780f71db111300698efd3e5cb16%

Kazee's proposal arrives only months immediately after her fiancee and Channing Tatum they attained a custody settlement pertaining to their 6 12 months aged daughter Everly. Last November, Jenna and Channing finalized their divorce.

Jenna and Steve's like story commenced a lot more than a 12 months back when mutual buddies in their personal circle related them. In the fall of 2019, the Flirty dance The presenter and the Broadway star announced their being pregnant.