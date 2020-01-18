Jenna Jameson returns to the keto diet after gaining 20 pounds

The adult film actress Jenna Jameson is not a shy actress. After all, the fans literally saw everything. So what could she possibly have to hide?

There’s no shame in her game … including her recent size problems.

The actress has eaten too much

After gaining about 20 pounds after giving up her keto diet, the self-made carbohydrate lover decided to get back on the car to lose weight.

Share your slim secrets

Jameson shares her trip on Instagram with like-minded fans and followers who love to eat as much as they do. The star publishes what she ate, as well as provocative pictures of herself in a Baywatch-style swimsuit.

According to Fox News, a sample of a Jameson-approved healthy breakfast includes: “A cup of coffee and two eggs with hot sauce and arugula wrapped in parmesan wrap.”

It doesn’t sound bad. Even if you fancy a stack of pancakes, this food is not for you.

Achieve your goal

The 45-year-old will certainly find her ideal weight again if she adheres to the plan. The keto diet is very popular and it’s not as if it needs to have a lot of weight to worry about.

Good luck to Jameson when she cuts off the carbohydrates and cuts her waist. If she inspires others to lead a healthier lifestyle, the honesty of her open book is a positive thing.

