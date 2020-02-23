jenna-ortega-&-‘grown-ish’-forged-phase-out-for-naacp-picture-awards-following-occasion

Jenna Ortega wears a headpiece with her outfit while attending the CAA 2020 NAACP Picture Awards After Party held at The Jefferson on Saturday night time (February 22) in Los Angeles.

The 17-calendar year-previous actress was joined by the casts of developed-ish and black-ish at the occasion.

In attendance integrated Yara Shahidi, Chloe Bailey, Francia Raisa, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons and Deon Cole, some of which who switched out of their pink carpet looks. Storm Reid was also in attendance.

The grown-ish solid even took a big group image with Michael B. Jordan!

Before in the night time, the stars stepped out for the NAACP Impression Awards, where by black-ish and Marsai picked up rather a several awards.

In scenario you missed it, it was just introduced that Jenna will be starring in a new movie composed and directed by Francia‘s The Solution Lifestyle of the American Teenager co-star Megan Park!

FYI: Jenna is carrying a Derma Section costume.

