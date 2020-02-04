Jenna Ortega launches the Teens for Jeans campaign! | Adam Irigoyen, Jenna Ortega, Olivia Sanabia, Sky Katz

Jenna Ortega contributes to the launch of this year’s Teens for Jeans campaign!

The 17-year-old actress, as well as Sky Katz, Olivia Sanabia and Adam Irigoyen, teamed up with DoSomething.org and Aéropostale for the denim drive, which has collected 5 million pairs of jeans to date.

Donations to the walk, which help dress homeless youth, can be made in Aéropostale stores until February 29.

“Youth homelessness is not something you can always see. We may not realize it, but for many of us, our friends and classmates can leave school and go to a shelter, not a house. Talking to people my age near my hometown who have overcome homelessness has been powerful and inspiring. I am extremely proud to be part of “Teens for Jeans” and to help students make a difference for young people in their community “, Jenna said in a statement.

Jenna also visited SafeHouse of the Desert, where she spoke to the shelter manager and two amazing young people to learn more about their experiences and how to get involved. Find out below …

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5BxFazHC6g [/ integrated]

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB