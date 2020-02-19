[jenna-ortega,-rydel-lynch-&-far-more-stage-out-for-‘emma’-premiere]

Jenna Ortega seems to be awesome although hitting the carpet at the premiere of Emma held at DGA Theater on Tuesday (February 18) in Los Angeles.

The 17-year-outdated You actress was joined at the premiere by newly engaged Rydel Lynch. If you seem carefully ample, you can see her ring!

Also in attendance had been Rydel‘s sister-in-regulation Savannah, Addison Riecke, Nikki Hahn, Liv Hewson, and Ava Allan.

Rydel just bought engaged significantly less than two weeks back. Her fiance Capron Funk went all out for his proposal and had the two of their families in attendance.

FYI: Jenna is sporting a RaisaVannesa costume, Giueseppe Zanotti sneakers, a Marzook clutch, and Swarovski jewellery. Rydel and Savannah are both equally putting on Nasty Gal.