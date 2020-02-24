jenna-ortega-shares-her-feelings-on-‘you’-lover-theories

Jenna Ortega is revealing what she thinks about some theories developed by admirers about the forthcoming 3rd time of You.

The 17-calendar year-previous actress has combined experience about the theories but was not a fan of the probability that Ellie could possibly come back again to eliminate Joe and Really like to get revenge for her sister Delilah’s murder.

“To me, that defeats the reason of Ellie’s storyline. Suitable now we see her as somebody who’s very damage and has been screwed around and form of bought the worst of the worst — to convey her back again and make her a murderer like Joe defeats the purpose due to the fact that’s not her character and that’s not in her coronary heart,” Jenna explained to Insider.

She added, “I sense like she would not go out and check out to murder an individual. It usually takes away from her innocence and it takes away from that fear element that she has of staying a teenage female involved with this psycho serial killer, Joe.”

Jenna did agree with just one principle – the concept that Ellie could release Forty’s film that she’d been assisting prior to his loss of life.

“I really want Ellie to come out of this much better than ahead of, and I know how terribly she needs to be a director. I’m hoping that by some means she will get roped again into L.A. for the reason that she generates this small movie or this movie and directs it and it will get a lot of attention…if it could be Dark Encounter of Enjoy, that would be good,” Jenna mentioned.

