[jenna-ortega-to-star-in-megan-park’s-feature-film-directorial-debut-‘the-fallout’]

Jenna Ortega has lined up still one more motion picture!

The 17-12 months-outdated actress has been solid in the new movie The Fallout, which higher schooler Vada navigates the psychological fallout she ordeals in the wake of a faculty tragedy.

Interactions with her spouse and children, friends and check out on the environment are for good altered, Deadline reports.

The Fallout will be written and directed by The Solution Existence of the American Teenager‘s Megan Park, marking her attribute film debut as a director and writer.

“Ummm…. pinch me v v v tough plz?! Over and above enthusiastic & grateful 😭🤩😭,” Megan wrote on Instagram.

“Ah! Thank you for trusting me with this job, I’m very energized and grateful to be headed on this journey with you,” Jenna wrote in the opinions on Megan‘s submit.

Some of Megan‘s celeb friends even congratulated her in the remarks.

“HERE WE GOOOOO! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” Francia Raisa wrote, with Jordan Fisher incorporating, “Yes!!!”

In situation you skipped it, Megan recently welcomed her initial boy or girl into the world with partner Tyler Hilton. The two are dad and mom to a toddler woman named Winnie.