Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are fighting over Meghan Markle?

are Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie Fight to become friends with Meghan Markle? This is the ridiculous act in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop has learned that it is completely made up.

According to heatThe two actresses are keen to hang out with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after retiring from the royal family and spending time in North America. Markle and Prince Harry have been reported to buy a house in Los Angeles where their mother lives, but these rumors remain unconfirmed. The couple will initially remain on Vancouver Island in Canada.

“Both Jen and Ange want to spend time with Meghan and Harry when they’re in LA,” an unknown source tells the magazine. “They’re essentially arch-rivals again, and they’re both ready to fight for it. Quite a few (everyone in Hollywood) want to befriend them, so it’s not surprising that Jen and Ange plan to get involved with them.”

The questionable insider goes on to say that Markle and Prince Harry “must choose a side” because Aniston and Jolie refuse to get to know each other. “Jennifer estimates that she has a lot more pulling power as she can open doors for Meghan with TV and film reels. She also hopes that the thought of hanging out with her A-List friends, including Brad Pitt, will woo her.” As for Jolie, she relies on Markle, who is more interested in charity, “says the apparently wrong tipster.” Not only does she have a huge impact on the United Nations, she can also help introduce a lot of nonprofit groups, one of whom she is is confident that they will address Meghan and Harry. “

The so-called “source” continues: “Angelina may be a household name, but as Jen sees it, she is toxic on a social level – everyone avoids it like the plague.” Think of Jen talking to her industry friends about it, but she doesn’t try to respond. Of course, it makes her angry that she has to compete with the person she has faced in the past 15 years. But she also knows that Jen will only play in her hands if she takes the bait and strikes back. “

There are a few big red flags here. First of all, the tabloid “insider” acknowledges that Aniston and Jolie refuse to have the same people in their social environment. Whether this is true or not is doubtful, but it raises the question: who is the magazine’s “source” and how do you know every woman so well? Aniston and Jolie say they don’t share any friends. Did this “insider” slip through the cracks?

In addition, the frequency with which the “insider” changes between the names “Jen”, “Jennifer”, “Ange” and “Angelina” is just silly. If this source were real, he or she would probably only know each woman by one name. As mentioned above, he or she said it was impossible for a single person to know every woman – which would lead to even more gaps in the story.

Gossip Cop We tried to separate sources close to both stars and we are certain that the magazine’s report is a pure invention. A person in Aniston’s camp calls the story “ridiculous” while a Jolie insider tells us that it was made up. This article is just another weak attempt to play Aniston and Jolie against each other – this time with the Duchess of Sussex.

Unfortunately, Heat has a long history of creating a false drama between Pitt’s exes. In December, Gossip Cop defeated the tabloid by falsely claiming that Jolie was going to face Aniston at the Golden Globes. That didn’t happen. In October, the magazine said Jolie would take revenge on Aniston by filming her ex-husband Justin Theroux. That didn’t work either. This latest article, which is about a tug-of-war over Markle, is more nonsense.