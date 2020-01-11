Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox “Abandon” Matthew Perry?

Loading...

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have “given up” Matthew Perry? That is the inaccurate claim in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop can just set the record.

According to the National Enquirer, Aniston and Cox are fed up with their former friends playing the leading role in his struggle with sobriety. “They promised to take care of Matthew after he slipped from the mistakes a few months ago,” an anonymous source told the magazine. “But it looks like they are either forgotten, can’t take care of it, or just consider him a lost cause.”

The unknown insider adds, “Matthew has not received an invitation from Courtney for an annual meeting, nor has he been invited to Jens’ Christmas party.” Gossip Cop couldn’t confirm whether this was true or not, but even if Perry hasn’t received an invitation to these holiday celebrations, it doesn’t mean that he was “abandoned” by his co-stars.

Aniston, Cox and Lisa Kudrow have remained close friends since the end of Friends in 2004. Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer weren’t at these holiday festivals either, so it’s not like Perry was picked out. The friends are just closer to each other than their male co-stars, but they all stay in touch.

Still, the suspected tipster says Aniston and Cox “don’t believe Perry” when “he says he’s determined to remain sober.” A-list friends. They will work with him on the expected reunification of the friends, but they are done making contacts with him. “

The tabloid report is written. Although it is reasonable to believe that Aniston and Cox Perry are not as close as they used to be, he has not been deleted from their lives. Two months ago, Cox shared an Instagram photo of her and Perry with the headline “Guess who I had lunch with today…. I KNOW!! Could i be happier? #realfriends. “Shortly afterwards Entertainment Tonight asked Aniston after lunch between her co-stars and she joked:” I know! Why are we not invited to it? “

Meanwhile, Aniston announced on the Howard Stern show in October that the entire lineup of friends had gathered for dinner the weekend before. The six performers are still hanging around, but the three women are the closest. The absence of Perry from Aniston and Cox is no indication of a rift. The magazine’s story is based on the word of an anonymous source, but Aniston’s own spokesman calls it nonsense.

Just last month Gossip Cop arrested the inquirer for falsely claiming that Cox had told Perry that she would go out with him if he became sober. In addition to this fictional story, the actress has been with musician Johnny McDaid for several years. A month later, the same company claims it took Perry out of her life. Seems to be a drastic change in the heart – if any of it was grounded in reality.

In 2018 Gossip Cop The publication called out for allegation that Aniston had asked Brad Pitt to help Perry become sober. The tabloid knows nothing about Perry’s relationship with his former co-stars or his sobriety. These different storylines are fiction.