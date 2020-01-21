Jennifer Aniston asks Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow to be bridesmaids at their wedding to Brad Pitt?

A tabloid claims Jennifer Aniston has asked Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow to be their bridesmaids at their wedding Brad Pitt, Nothing in the wrong story is based on reality. Gossip Cop can expose it.

Last week, Gossip Cop for the publication of a cover story about the wedding of Pitt and Aniston in Mexico during the New Year holidays. The story was only invented because both stars were in the country during this time, but Aniston was on vacation with friends in Tulum while Pitt was in Puerto Vallarta. These cities are on the opposite side of the country. Aniston spokesman also assured us that the report was completely fake.

women’s Day did not receive the memo. The magazine not only mentions that the Mexican ceremony has taken place, but also insists that the exes are planning a second “Tinseltown wedding”. Last week the actress shared an Instagram photo of herself with Cox and Kudrow. The tabloid claims that it asked the couple to be their bridesmaids at the meeting. “Lisa and Courteney were overjoyed and of course immediately agreed,” says a suspected insider. “Brad spent a lot of time convincing Jens friends that he was worth another try. He won them over and now they’re standing next to him at the altar.”

Pitt and Aniston did not make an effort in Mexico, and there was no ceremony in Hollywood either. The ex-spouses are friendly again, but they are not together again. The magazine invented a fake storyline from an Instagram photo of Aniston hanging out with her friends’ co-stars.

It is very clear at this point that Women’s Day has no insight. Just last month Gossip Cop The magazine was blown up because it incorrectly claimed that Aniston was back with Justin Theroux. In November the magazine published several articles about Pitt from Alia Shawkat. These reports emerged before Pitt attended Aniston’s Christmas party. At that point, the magazine decided to change the narratives.

After the actress’ Christmas party in mid-December, Women’s Day insisted that Pitt would spend Christmas day with Aniston and his children. In reality, the actor celebrated Christmas Eve with some of his children, and his ex-wife was not there. This saga escalates fairly quickly since the tabloid has already moved to fictional weddings. It’s just nonsense in a series of contradicting and inconsistent reports.

swell

Schuster, Andrew. “Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston getting married in Mexico?” Gossip Cop, January 16, 2020.

Jennifer Aniston on Instagram: “Hello from the girls across the street.” January 13, 2020.

Schuster, Andrew. “Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux Romance” Back On “?” Gossip Cop, December 9, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Brad Pitt introduced his new friend Alia Shawkat to his parents?” Gossip Cop, November 25, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Brad Pitt spends Christmas with Jennifer Aniston and his kids?” Gossip Cop, December 20, 2019.

Stephen Huvane, spokesman for Jennifer Aniston.