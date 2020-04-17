It is Jennifer Aniston back with John Mayer like a “bounce” afterwards Brad Pitt? That’s the story a tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop can correct the claim.

“Jen rebuking the evil lord …” as the title of this week’s National Enquirer article. The article opens by mentioning that Aniston’s ex-husband Brad Pitt is “linked with gal Alia Shawkat and her ongoing custody battle with former Angelina Jolie.” This would suggest that Aniston’s “rebound” follows a failed relationship with Pitt, but is designed to be misleading. The article does not state any direct claim that Aniston and Pitt had met since their split in 2005, but merely says that Aniston “put the spotlight on another reunion” with Mayer, whom he dated in 2008 and 2009.

The tabloid claims Aniston and Mayer were spotted together at the Sunset Tower Hotel for dinner shortly before the coronavirus blockade began in Los Angeles, though, interestingly, no photos are provided to prove it. “On Brad’s part, Jen made an open secret among her closest friends that John was the love of her life,” says an alleged “insider” in the unreliable post. “She was devastated when she left.”

Almost every detail about this story is not false. First, there is an alleged dinner date at the Sunset Tower Hotel. In early February, Page Six Mayer and Aniston met for dessert, but that “was not a romantic reunion.” Her mutual friends Amanda Anka and Andy Cohen were also there. It was just a meeting between friends. If Aniston and Mayer had made a date there together before the quarantine began, it would have been weeks ago, which means the tabloid would have been sitting on this story almost a month before publishing it. In addition, Aniston’s rep denies the exes are coming back together. The story is just total fiction.

Plus, there’s this whole thing about Brad Pitt. How Gossip Cop She often explained that Pitt and Aniston had not liked each other since their divorce, although they remained friends for many years. Also, we often dismiss the popular popular theory that Pitt is dating Alia Shawkat, that he is not, they are just not friends. This article is based on a lot of nonsense.

This is not the first time journalists have tried to pair John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston since the dissolution more than a decade ago. This February, for example, NW falsely claimed that Pitt warned Mayer to stay away from Aniston after things “got serious” among former spouses – which, of course, were not.