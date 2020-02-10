Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt was on “Babymoon” with George Clooney in Italy?

To have Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Embark on a “babymoon” in Italy where you stayed George ClooneyHouse? That is the ridiculous premise in one of the new tabloids. Gossip Cop can correct every aspect of it.

Last week, Pitt had to skip the BAFTAs because of family responsibilities. northwest pretends to know what these commitments entailed. According to the point of sale, Aniston is pregnant with his child and struggled with severe morning sickness before the BAFTAs. “Just before he got on a private jet to London, the morning sickness began to take her out of the world,” a suspected insider told the magazine. “So Brad couldn’t bear to leave her.”

This next part makes little sense. The alleged source says Pitt “brought Jen to Italy” to celebrate her pregnancy in Clooney’s villa on Lake Como. Hold. First we are led to believe that Pitt missed the BAFTAs because he had to stay at home with Aniston, who was suffering from extreme morning sickness. Next we learn that Pitt took Aniston on a long flight to Italy, where they went on vacation together. The tabloid cannot keep its false narrative consistent.

“George is so excited that Jen and Brad are back together and happy to offer his house,” added the questionable tipster. “He even had the best doctor in the area to help Jen with her illness and treated her with all sorts of natural remedies and soothing drinks.”

The apparently wrong source goes on to say that Pitt took Aniston on hikes, chartered a yacht around Lake Como, had private dinners on an island, and had picnics in a park. This was in addition to the “Wellness days for him and her” and the morning training. So much for the morning sickness.

“Jen feels like a goddess and has told friends that he more than makes up for leaving her for Angelina (Jolie),” added the suspect insider. “Brad is just too happy to do that. He wants to enjoy every second of this precious time together and he doesn’t care that he missed his award. For the rest of his life he has vowed that Jen and her little one come first stand. “

It should be noticed immediately that Lake Como is full of paparazzi. When Aniston visited Clooney’s house with Adam Sandler in 2018, they were all immediately photographed. In principle, it is impossible for Pitt and Aniston to spend several days in Italy to go on public hikes and yacht tours without being photographed. There is no logic in the wrong story of the tabloid.

Separate speakers for both stars have insured Gossip Cop they are not together countless times. Reputable outlets like People Magazine have also reported that Pitt and Aniston are no longer together. The ex-spouses are friends, but that’s it. The Friends star is not pregnant with her ex-husband’s child, and there was no “baby moon” in Italy.

Gossip Cop A few weeks ago, NW was arrested for falsely claiming that Pitt and Aniston were married in Mexico. This latest article doesn’t even refer to this imaginary wedding. Shortly after, the magazine said Jolie called Aniston and told her that Pitt had cheated on her. It’s just a non-stop fiction that comes from the tabloid.

swell

Slater, Georgia. “Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are enjoying a weekend at George and Amal Clooney’s Lake Como Villa.” People, August 6, 2018.

Stephen Huvane, spokesman for Jennifer Aniston.

Matthew Hiltzik, spokesman for Brad Pitt.

Fernandez, Alexia. “Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston want nothing but happiness for each other,” says Source. People, January 22nd, 2020.

Schuster, Andrew. “Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston getting married in Mexico?” Gossip Cop, January 16, 2020.

Schuster, Andrew. “Angelina Jolie tells Jennifer Aniston that Brad Pitt is cheating on her?” Gossip Cop, January 28, 2020.