Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitts SAG Awards Reunion’s best memes

The award ceremony season has officially started and a lot of tea is spilled. But who knew that the most exciting story would come from the Screen Actors Guild Awards?

The biggest news of the night was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Anistons spicy reunion that led to a lot of chatter online.

See, the funniest tweets from their unexpected reunion:

#BradJen This picture summarizes my life. pic.twitter.com/K21d6tFDfc

– perpul⁷ (@periwinkIesan) January 20, 2020

Ich: Why are everyone crazy about Brad and Jen? Can’t we leave her alone?

So me: yes ok I get it now https://t.co/WePU2IRQJp

– Ella Cerón (@ellaceron), January 20, 2020

The most iconic moment of the evening ???? #BradPitt #jenniferaniston #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/VdvyuHSOQB

– Ale Hardy Cavill (@AleqCavill), January 20, 2020

Me: We are not meant to deal with the past. You have to let go, nothing lasts forever

Me too: BRAD AND JEN OMG YOU WILL ALWAYS BE MY FAVORITE COUPLE IN THIS ESSAY. I WILL # SAGAwards #BradPitt #JenniferAniston pic.twitter.com/QglFUPgXEY

– H. | SAG Awards (@thorfirethunder) January 20, 2020

Therapist: So what brings you today?

Me: * pops this picture of Brad Pitt holding Jennifer Anniston’s hand on the table * pic.twitter.com/RtiuRue5YJ

– Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 20, 2020

I know it’s been 15 years, but I feel that we are all children of #BradPitt and # JenniferAniston divorce and we still want mom and dad to be together again. #SAGAwards https://t.co/cLBXaL6Not

– Katelyn Costello (@ kcostello1232), January 20, 2020

Can we have an emergency meeting on this picture?

– Liz Plank (@feministabulous), January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston end all rumors pic.twitter.com/e8S7q6VpQN

– Grace Dante (@misslefroy), January 20, 2020

I look at photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards. Pic.twitter.com/Yi9MM9CV61

– shaunagh farrelly (@shaunaghfar) January 20, 2020