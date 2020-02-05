Jennifer Aniston charges $ 20 million for third horrible bosses film?

Jennifer Aniston does it take $ 20 million to sign up for a third horrible bosses film? One of the tabloids claims that. Gossip Cop looked into the situation and we can just set the record.

According to the National EnquirerAniston is approached for another sequel to the comedy series, but she only wants to play “serious roles” after the success of her drama series The Morning Show. The store claims that Jason Bateman and Charlie Day, the co-stars of Horrible Bosses, ask them to return for another film in the series, but only for a huge paycheck. “Getting Jen on board is key because there really isn’t a film without her,” an anonymous source told the magazine. “The problem is that Jen has mixed feelings about the horrible bosses franchise. It has given discounts for continuations that work or not at the box office. “

In addition to the history of the tabloid, there are several topics here. For starters, it was announced in October that Aniston would return for a sequel to their Netflix comedy Murder Mystery with Adam Sandler. The idea that the actress makes comedies is wrong – and the idea that she does comedies is also wrong.

It’s also worth noting that after the release of Horrible Bosses 2, which didn’t go well at the box office, Bateman admitted that the sequel was unnecessary. The actor said in Marc Maron’s WTF podcast that they didn’t want to make a bad film, but the main motivation for the cast to return was “a paycheck.” Given that the follow-up was an idiot at the box office, and Bateman himself admitted, the first film didn’t need a sequel. It is very unlikely that he will try to win Aniston for a third.

In addition, the magazine’s article is based on the word of an unknown “insider”, but Aniston’s own spokesman is included in the file to refute this. The actress’ representative, who is able to speak for her, confirms that the story was made up. Aniston’s spokeswoman, who knows more about her career plans than any tabloid, doesn’t know that a Horrible Bosses 3 is the work.

This would not be the first time that the inquirer has made up a story about the actress’s career. Last year, Gossip Cop I have resolved the point of sale for the false report that Aniston would appear on the days of our lives. That didn’t happen. In 2017, the magazine insisted that Aniston would play the leading role in a big screen musical. You didn’t. The latest tabloid article dealing with horrible bosses and wages is rather fictional.

