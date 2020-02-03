Jennifer Aniston confronts Renee Zellweger for flirting with Brad Pitt?

To have Jennifer Aniston really confront Renée Zellweger to flirt with Brad Pitt? That is the absurd storyline in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can unmask every aspect of it.

According to northwestAniston “has finally got the love of her life back”, so she wasn’t too happy when she found out that Zellweger was met with Pitt at the SAG Awards. “She is so angry with Renee,” says an anonymous source from the outlet. “They’ve never had bad blood, but that has changed now. Everyone in Hollywood knows that she and Brad are doing different things. She sent Renee a veiled message through the wizard network, hoping the rumors wouldn’t are true and reminded them of the girl’s code. “

The unknown insider continues: “To be fair to Brad, he’s angry with Renee too. He’s worked hard to get Jen back and he won’t screw it up. Brad will never cheat Jen again – he did it from the first time learned. “The suspected tipster goes on to say that Pitt” had to call and warn Jen about Renee “before things got out of hand. “It was a very unpleasant chat. He knows that he made a mistake and he had to work hard to earn her trust again. Neither will allow someone like Renee to destroy it. “

The first problem with the tabloid’s wrong story is that Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together. Separate speakers of both stars have refuted rumors that they will rekindle a romance. People Magazine, a much more reliable source of celebrity news than NW, similarly reported that Pitt and Aniston are just friends.

In the meantime, there is absolutely no evidence that Zellweger flirted with Pitt at the SAG Awards. As was widely reported, the actor was photographed at the awards ceremony and Aniston was given a friendly hug behind the scenes. He was not seen with Zellweger at all. Given the fact that the event was overwhelmed with photographers, it is very unlikely that the Judy star would flirt with Pitt without being caught on camera.

Still, Gossip Cop wrote the story of Aniston’s spokesman who tells us it is “ridiculous”. The actress’s representative, who is qualified to speak for her, assures us that she never confronted Zellweger over an imaginary scenario. We already defeated NW in September because we erroneously claimed that Zellweger wanted to meet Pitt and hoped to be able to follow him during the award season. Zellweger’s spokesman dismissed this story as nonsense. This follow-up article that throws Aniston into the mix is ​​more the same.

It should be noted Gossip Cop called NW less than a month ago for falsely reporting that Pitt and Aniston had married in Mexico. This latest article does not refer to their fictional wedding or their general bond. That’s because it never happened, just like this last craze that concerns Zellweger.