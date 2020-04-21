Jennifer Aniston consuming alcohol for Brad Pitt?

It is Jennifer Aniston really give up alcohol to stay Brad Pitt? That’s what a tabloid claims this week, but it’s not absolutely false. Gossip Cop you can configure the registry.

Let’s do one thing straight before we get into the article: Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together. That rumor held Gossip Cop busy since Aniston split from Justin Theroux in 2017 and was thrown into overdrive during this year’s awards season when they were greeted backstage at the SAG Awards with a brief, friendly hug. But that was enough. They have remained friends over the years. He attended his 50th birthday last year, for example, but reputable establishments like people have confirmed they are not coming back together, they are just friends besides many, many times we have confirmed it here.

So, with that in mind, let’s talk about this ridiculous new article.

According to NW, Aniston is so committed to Pitt in his new “relationship” that he “had to seriously rethink” drinking. “Virtually everything fell back into place when they came back together, except for the sobriety part,” says a grim “unnamed” source to the chart. “Jen and Brad were a huge wine-loving couple when they were together.” The alleged insider claims Aniston had no “problem pouring his night wine for Brad” because he hopes to get pregnant: “having a child with Brad is a high priority, but being happy with Brad is even higher – she knows what this is. means to him.

How Gossip Cop As noted here (and dozens of times before), Pitt and Aniston are not back together. The theme of “Aniston quitting for Pitt” is really a recurring type in the imaginary saga of his love. In February, we busted the Globe for saying that Pitt forced Aniston to choose between him and alcohol. Aniston’s spokeswoman went on to record the statement as untrue: Aniston wasn’t thinking of giving up on Pitt, who was certainly not leaving. This article, like that one, is just a regrettable attempt by a tabloid to take the movie star recovery journey.

And let us not forget the theory that Aniston wants to have Pitt’s children, another rumor we have thrown countless times. In 2016, Aniston herself addressed endless media speculation about having children, stoking tabloid rumors on the topic as “(perpetuating) this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they’re not married. with children “in one piece for Huffington Post. Most recently, she told Elle in 2019 that “Some people are just built to be wives and have babies. I don’t know how natural it is for me.”

Every tabloid in the grocery shopping line is guilty of posting lies about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (often with Angelina Jolie received for extra drama), and NW is no exception. In March, the magazine published an absurd article claiming that Pitt and Aniston were adopting a sister “for Shiloh,” Pitt’s 13-year-old daughter with Jolie. It was not explained why Pitt’s other children would not be so interested. In early April, the press office said it was going to be “clean” about their relationship in a television interview, as if they were not interested in any of them. Gossip Cop deleted both stories as completely ridiculous.