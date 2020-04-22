Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Team Suit Sobbing on the Last Day, Our Heart Wrenching, WATCH

Friends # Trivia 2: Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and team are sobbing on the final day of shooting Our Heart Wrenching, WATCH

If there’s one thing that keeps us sane in the midst of this lockdown, it’s the much-anticipated Friends reunion episode. Celebrities starring Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing, David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller, Courtney Cox aka Monica Geller and Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffett Was one of the most iconic sitcoms in history.

We are sure there is not a single person who has not cried to see a friend’s final event. Season 1 Episode 2 Remember the season? None of us can stop knowing that this is over and there will be no central perk.

Since then, we’ve been watching the show when we’re happy, sad, heartbroken, or depressed. The program was there for us when no one else was there. Here is a clip of what happened after Part 1 and Part 2 and make sure to hold the tissue. SOB!

Don’t we all miss Joey sharing his food? Isn’t Monica and Chandler such a normal romance? Rachel’s Wardrobe Collection? Talking about Phoebe’s ‘Simple Cat’ and Juice DINOSAURS. HBO Max just announced the Friends reunion episode and we couldn’t contain our excitement and were crying with tears of joy.

The reunion was supposed to go on the floors by the end of March but this sudden blockage of the coronavirus ruined everything. But we do not lose hope, we are all in it. Everything will be okay soon and we will be meeting our friends ASAP!

