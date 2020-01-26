Jennifer Aniston helped Brad Pitt heal crack with sons Maddox and Pax?

To have Jennifer Aniston really help Brad Pitt heal his reported crack with his eldest sons, Maddox and Pax? That is the fictional scenario in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop has learned that it is made up.

Earlier this week, Life & style published a false cover story about Pitt and Aniston planning a $ 1 million wedding in Napa. In reality, the ex-spouses are not together again – as spokesmen for both stars have confirmed. Gossip Cop This scenario has been exposed for years, but rumors have really intensified after the exes reunited at the SAG Awards last week. When asked about the run-in behind the scenes, however, Pitt said that he was “blissfully naive” because he had received so much attention. That’s because the ex-spouses are friendly again, but there’s nothing else behind it.

Unfortunately Life & Style thought it necessary to pull Pitt’s children into his imaginary love affair with his ex-wife. The actor’s relationship with his eldest boys, Maddox (18) and Pax (16), was reported to be strained after his divorce from Angelina Jolie. According to the outlet, Aniston is about to fix that. “She was estranged from her own mother for a while, so she wants the opposite for her new family and has led Brad to meet again,” said an alleged insider of the magazine.

From there, the history of the tabloid takes a strange turn. The outlet claims that after months of not talking to their father, both Maddox and Pax Pitt wish a happy birthday on their private Instagram accounts. Maddox is said to have described Pitt as “the coolest father”, while Pax is said to have called him “stallion” – before adding: “I love you so much!” I don’t want to see you later. “Here’s the problem: Gossip Cop These claims were debunked in December 2018. Over a year ago, false reports surfaced that Maddox and Pax delivered birthday greetings to their father on Instagram. These are the same homages to which Life & Style refers – with the terms “coolest father” and “stud” and so on. These were fake accounts that didn’t belong to any of Pitt’s boys. The tabloid not only expresses a false narrative, it is also one that was circulating in December 2018 – not last month.

Indeed, E! News correctly reported that Pitt celebrated his birthday last month with his three youngest children, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. It is also believed that he spent Christmas Eve with his three youngest children. Maddox, Pax and 15-year-old Zahara don’t seem to have joined them. It is unclear where Pitt and his three eldest children are, and while it is possible there is some tension, Gossip Cop can confirm that Aniston has not participated. Remember, the magazine’s article is based on the idea that Pitt and Aniston will remarry. This is far from reality – and the idea that she interferes with Pitt’s relationship with his children is also wrong.

swell

