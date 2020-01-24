Jennifer Aniston helps Brad Pitt get rid of Angelina Jolie?

Has Jennifer Aniston I really boasted of helping Brad Pitt “To free something from somebody Angelina Jolie? That’s the ridiculous story one of the gossip blogs made up. Gossip Cop can expose it.

According to radar onlineAniston has now “mocked” Jolie because she is friends with Pitt again. A suspected insider tells the site: “She brags that Brad is so much happier now that he’s staying away from Angie’s miserable catches and how she – Jen – encouraged him to break free.”

The unknown source goes on to say that Pitt tells Aniston about “his dark days” with Jolie and the Friends star “quietly shared these horror stories with friends while dragging Angie’s name around dirt.”

The alleged tipster further claims that Aniston somehow “gave it back to Angie, that she felt confirmed in her personal duel and felt totally victorious”. However, the anonymous source does not mention how Aniston “got this message back”. to Jolie. Who exactly was the messenger who made such a devastating remark? There was no. And how exactly did Aniston help Pitt get rid of his estranged wife? There is no explanation. That’s because it’s all nonsense.

For starters, there is no active feud between Aniston and Jolie. The two actresses have nothing to do with each other. Both left the drama after Aniston’s divorce from Pitt in 2005. The blog has only published this article to take advantage of Pitt and Aniston’s recent experiences at the SAG Awards. The ex-spouses have been in good shape for some time now, and their renewed friendship has nothing to do with Jolie. Insure sources close to the situation Gossip Cop The history of RadarOnline has been completely reinvented.

Pitt and Aniston were both heavily involved in the award ceremony, which has led to many false articles about their relationship. A good part of these fake stories have dragged Jolie to her knees. Last month, Gossip Cop RadarOnline’s sister, the Globe, for falsely claiming that Aniston and Jolie defeated Pitt at the Golden Globes. The Maleficent star did not attend the ceremony. There was no showdown.

Earlier this month the globe said Jolie “refused to eat” because she was so upset about Pitt’s reunion with Aniston. This article was only a weak attempt to pretend to know how Jolie is dealing with the situation. Pitt and Aniston crossed over during the award season and exchanged hells. There’s not much more behind it and Jolie’s name shouldn’t be mentioned at all.