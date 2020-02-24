jennifer-aniston,-john-mayer-courting-rumors

(Getty Photographs)

John Mayer and Jennifer Aniston’s brief-lived romantic relationship ended very well around a ten years back, but the tabloids obviously in no way got the message. Possibly it’s mainly because Mayer spoke much far more fondly about Aniston than he did about Jessica Simpson, another superior-profile romance he experienced. Or, probably it’s just for the reason that the gossip market requirements to fill web site place with a thing. In any case, here’s a few of our favorite absurd Aniston/Mayer rumors that Gossip Cop has debunked in the earlier couple of several years.

In 2018, NW kicked factors off by declaring that Aniston and Mayer ended up back again alongside one another. As proof, the tabloid presented what was meant to be a photograph of Mayer and Aniston on a evening meal day collectively. In reality, as Gossip Cop pointed out, it was an image of Aniston out with her now ex-partner, Justin Theroux, with Mayer photoshopped in Theroux’s position. We also checked in with a source close to the problem, who confident us the story was overall nonsense. There was no fact at all to this declare.

That December, Okay! revealed a bogus tale alleging Mayer and Aniston ended up reuniting, owning achieved up for beverages at the Beverly Hills Resort. A suspicious tipster evidently explained to the journal that both equally stars were enthusiastic to see where issues would go. The “sources” went on to make the preposterous statement that Mayer even requested Aniston’s ex-spouse Brad Pitt for “permission to day Jen.” Of course, each and every section of this strange tale was a lie. A spokesperson for Aniston confirmed on the record for Gossip Cop that absolutely nothing of the form was heading on.

In March 2019, Alright! returned to this tired fiction, again dragging Pitt into the combine by claiming that Aniston was casually dating the two Mayer and Pitt at the same time. In accordance to the normal untrustworthy, unnamed “insiders” tabloids generally use for evidence, the actress had been observing equally exes considering the fact that they attended her 50th birthday social gathering in February. Aniston allegedly told Mayer that he essential to “keep his mouth shut” to the media about their romantic relationship if he preferred to be with her, and he agreed. Which is hassle-free, as it would allow Ok! to make a declare like this with certainly no proof. However, Gossip Cop checked in with Aniston’s spokesperson yet again, who once yet again laughed off the rumor as completely imaginary.

Fairly than hunting for one thing which is basically accurate to discuss about, Ok! has picked out alternatively to take this exact same rumor and just preserve introducing a lot more gentlemen into it. As just lately as this week, the tabloid claimed that Aniston was torn concerning not two but three exes: Pitt, Mayer, and Theroux. Aniston seemingly “can’t deny” her emotions for all three right after “all the attention” they’ve been giving her. If you are pondering, which you shouldn’t be, an nameless “insider” is in this article to guarantee us that “Brad is main the race” for the Friends star’s heart. As we have pointed out before, none of this is legitimate, with an Aniston rep as soon as once again shutting down the rumor. That rep will have to be obtaining quite worn out of possessing to preserve debunking the exact fatigued stories in excess of and more than like a match of tabloid Whack-A-Mole.