jennifer-aniston,-matt-leblanc-feud-putting-‘friends’-reunion-in-jeopardy?

Is Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc’s intended feud placing the Pals reunion in jeopardy? That’s what one tabloid is saying this week, but no this kind of rift even exists. Gossip Cop can established the history straight.

According to New Notion, there is significant drama among the several of the Close friends co-stars, so only the assure of a substantial paycheck could protected all 6 for the reunion distinctive that is due to air on HBO Max. LeBlanc was allegedly reluctant to return owing to tensions with Aniston, although it’s not specified what exactly is meant by “tensions.”

The tabloid mentions supposed rumors that the two stars had a “steamy affair” during filming of the sitcom, irrespective of each having denied it in the past. The suspicious tipster goes on to say that Aniston and LeBlanc have an “uneasy friendship” because of to his perspective of her as “snobby and earlier mentioned it all.” They finish by suggesting there could be a “billion-greenback payday” for the actors dependent on the show’s good results.

Gossip Cop finds absolutely no real truth to any of these statements. We checked in with a spokesperson for LeBlanc, who dismissed the post as “so dumb.” As to these supposed “rumors” about Aniston and LeBlanc having an affair, there is no evidence that these rumors existed from any even mildly highly regarded resources. For most of her tenure on Mates, Aniston was, of course, associated with Brad Pitt. It’s odd for New Notion to forget that observing as their relationship was and even now is the concentrate on of unending tabloid gossip.

The claim Aniston and LeBlanc experienced “tensions” is also transparently false. The six Mates stars are of course welcoming off-monitor. Just glance at their Instagrams: Aniston’s initially publish on her new account was of her, LeBlanc and the other four main actors experiencing a reunion of their very own last October. “Now we’re all Instagram good friends also,” she wrote.

Last but not least, the remark about a “billion-dollar” paycheck is just absurd. When the Hollywood Reporter confirmed in February that the Friends reunion was officially a go on HBO Max, the outlet also described that all 6 actors negotiated for their fork out alongside one another, which would volume to all around $2-3 million for each individual. That is surely a pleasant chunk of modify, but nowhere close to a billion, even combined and multiplied even more.

As rumors of a Mates reunion have circulated more than the past couple of yrs, tabloids have been fast to use the hoopla as fodder for numerous bogus tales. Previous June, for instance, Warmth claimed Aniston and her cos-tars were being demanding $20 million each and every for a reunion. They under no circumstances questioned for this sort of a significant price, and there wasn’t even a reunion in the operates at that time. This January, NW alleged that Aniston was searching to day LeBlanc, just due to the fact she stated she was open up to the notion of a Mates reunion. Gossip Cop busted equally of people absurd rumors and far more, but we count on they’ll only keep coming as the reunion challenge officially moves forward.