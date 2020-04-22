Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and the team are here with a special announcement; Check out

Friends Reunion Fit. Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry and the team are officially here and with surprises for everyone!

Our favorite friends Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Courteney Cox (Monica), David Schwimmer (Ross), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey) are officially here. The news that the reunion was blocked in the middle of the lockout had long worried us, but guys, our favorite team is coming up with a much-awaited reunion, and it’s fun for them too!

The team is giving all the fans a chance to be present and meet them in person during the reunion. Yes, you heard that right! Imagine being in front of Ross and Rachel and thinking our brains were ‘at a break’ or asking Matt Le Blanc ‘how is he doing’? 3 years of travel, 3 seasons of binge watching (3 times more for truth) fans) and We can express all the love in front of our favorite, that too through a ‘friends VIP experience’. But how does this happen?

So, the Friends reunion is also being used for a great cause. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the whole world is in turmoil, with almost every lockdown being forced. All you have to do is take on ‘all the challenges’ and make a donation so the organization can help those in need.

Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram and shared with everyone a heartfelt note about the reunion, “Hi guys. We’re excited to be joining everyone in the moment to help feed and keep people healthy. We want you and your five friends to join Stage 1 on We’re inviting viewers for a taping of our @HBOMAX reunion Become a guest, as we reminisce about the program and all the fun we got … and enjoy the entire Friends VIP experience at the Warner Brothers Studio Tour.We hope it brings a little fun, and look forward to some more at AllInChallenge.com Go … and do whatever you can to donate – $ 1, $ 5 – each dollar counts. Visit mericasFoodFund, which benefits @foodamerica and @witcocolate.You won’t be able to meet and oggle until it’s all over, FaceTiming, calling, dimming, and texting your friends and family. We have to stay connected “

Check out his post below:

