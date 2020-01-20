Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt’s support “means everything” to her

The world is still breathing after Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited in a touching moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 20.

And the feelings will continue after Aniston has discovered that her ex-husband has been taped backstage and received an award for best actress in a drama series.

When she learned that 56-year-old Pitt proudly followed her acceptance speech, the morning show star answered “Aw” before appearing shocked to hear he was “crying”.

“No!” she said, adding how important the actor is to her after the 2005 split.

“It means everything,” she told ET Canada about Pitt’s continued support.

“We all grew up together – this whole room,” she continued. “Your performances move and excite me. We are part of a community. It’s nice to have a night where you can dress up and celebrate together.”

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston broke the internet after being photographed together at the 2020 SAG Awards (Getty)

After Aniston and her five-year-old husband received their first SAG award in 24 years, they went to the same after party.

However, the couple were not pictured together at the Netflix bash held at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

After the after party, the 50-year-old actress went to the Tower Bar for dinner with friends like Jason Bateman and Billy Crudup.

Brad Pitt is photographed and reaches for Jennifer Aniston’s hand when she leaves the SAG Awards. (Getty)

“We thought Brad would come for dinner, but no luck,” said a spectator to page six. “Everyone in the restaurant took care of him – we all kept turning to see if he had arrived!”

