Jennifer Aniston wants Justin Theroux out of her life?

Jennifer Aniston don’t try to cut Justin Theroux from her life, despite a false tabloid report. Gossip Cop can correct the wrong story. It is not true.

According to the National EnquirerThe actress is happy to reconnect with her first husband Brad Pitt, but she is determined to get rid of her other ex, Theroux. “Justin was annoyed that she invited Brad to their annual Christmas party,” an alleged source tells the outlet. “Jen is sorry, Justin was proudly hurt, but that’s his problem, not hers.”

The unknown insider goes on to say that the Friends star is tired of Theroux trying to make his way back into her life by using her friends and connections to advance his career. “Tired of being used and his” first-person “attitude,” added the anonymous tipster. “Jen finds it disrespectful and quite creepy that Justin doesn’t stop dropping her name and milking her connections. She said it’s time for him to go his own way.” The apparently wrong source closes: ” She looks forward to completely removing him from the picture. “

Nothing about the tabloid article is far from true. The magazine refers to Pitt attending Aniston’s Christmas party, but not that Theroux attended Aniston’s Friendsgiving dinner a month earlier. The exes share many of the same famous friends, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. Courteney Cox even celebrated Theroux’s birthday weekend in New York City last summer. The Leftovers star does not use any of these people he has known for years.

Back in October, Theroux reveled that Aniston had texted him after logging in to Instagram to ask why he hadn’t followed her. It turned out to be him, but there was a kind of glitch. Aniston didn’t want the actor to get out of her life, but worried when she thought her ex wasn’t chasing her on social media.

In addition, Theroux had a successful career as an actor and author before meeting Aniston on the set of Wanderlust 2012. In addition to appearing in several popular films and TV shows, he also co-wrote the screenplays for Tropic Thunder and Iron Man 2. Theroux’s fame surely soared when he started dating Aniston, but she didn’t take him out of the dark and he never used the actress to advance his career.

Meanwhile, the story of the inquirer is based on claims by an unidentified “source”, but separate speakers from both stars dismiss it as nonsense. Individual Aniston and Theroux employees confirm that they continue to be good friends. Unfortunately, this is the first time that the tabloid has created an imaginary drama between the ex-spouses.

Last year, Gossip Cop The magazine was blown up because it claimed that Aniston and Theroux had fought violently during their marriage. This article was outrageously untrue. Shortly before, the outlet had a story of Aniston and Theroux getting involved in a “screaming match” at their dog’s funeral. This report made little sense when you consider that the two had reunited to bury their deceased dog together. It is unclear why the tabloid insists on waging a false war between the exes when all the evidence shows they are on good terms.

swell

Pasquini, Maria. “Jennifer Aniston celebrates epic friendsgiving with ex Justin Theroux, Courteney Cox and others.” People, November 29, 2019.

“Courteney Cox brings party supplies to Justin Theroux’s apartment when Jennifer Aniston’s ex celebrates his birthday weekend.” The Daily Mail, August 12, 2019.

Mackelden, Amy. “Jennifer Aniston texted Justin Theroux to ask why he didn’t follow her on Instagram.” Harper’s Bazaar, October 23, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux got into fierce battles during their marriage?” Gossip Cop, September 11, 2019.

Schuster, Andrew. “Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux got into a scream match at the dog’s funeral?” Gossip Cop, August 7, 2019.

Stephen Huvane, spokesman for Jennifer Aniston. January 24, 2020.

Ina Treciokas, spokeswoman for Justin Theroux. January 24, 2020.