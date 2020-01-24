Jennifer Aniston’s dating story: everything we know about her former husbands and friends Brad Pitt, Paul Rudd and more.

Jennifer Aniston’s love life has always been tabloid food.

Against the backdrop of an awards season in which the actress The Morning Show (titled Morning Wars in Australia) crossed with her ex-husband Brad Pitt several times, there was renewed interest in her love life.

Let’s go back in time and visit Aniston’s previous relationships.

Justin Theroux

In 2011 Aniston started meeting Justin Theroux after they met on the set of Wanderlust.

In August 2012, Theroux proposed Aniston on her 41st birthday in New York City. The couple married in August 2015 after four years together in a secret ceremony.

“It’s much more special if it’s just your closest friends and family and it’s lovable. (We) wanted it to be peaceful and not hectic,” Aniston told Entertainment Tonight in 2017.

In February 2018, Aniston and Theroux announced that they would be applying for a divorce.

John Mayer

Aniston dated John Mayer between 2008 and 2009.

When the couple briefly separated in 2008, Mayer announced at a press conference that the relationship had ended because “something is wrong. I am not wasting people’s time”.

Vince Vaughn

Aniston dated her shortly after Pitt split in 2005 with Vince Vaughn, the co-star of The Break Up. It is believed that distance and work commitments have contributed to the breakup of the relationship.

The couple were together for a year and announced their split in 2006.

Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met when their publicists played Cupid and arranged to meet them.

In 1998 they had their first date and the actress revealed that it was “fun”.

“It was weird … It was a very simple evening. It was really fun,” she said to Diana Sawyer.

Aniston and Pitt made their first public appearance as a couple at the Emmy Awards in September 1999. In July 2000, they married in Malibu. Their wedding is said to have cost $ 1 million. The wedding included a firework show and a gospel choir.

After filming for Friends Wrapped, Aniston announced her intention to have children with Pitt.

“Yes. It’s time. It’s time. You know, I think you can work with a baby, I think you can work pregnant, I think you can do anything,” she said to The Guardian. “So I’m really looking forward to slowing down.”

In May 2004 things went downhill when Pitt signed up to film Mr. and Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie, and there were undeniable sparks.

In January 2005, Aniston and Pitt published a joint statement to announce their split, and Pitt eventually married Jolie (and later divorced).

Tate Donovan

Aniston dated Tate Donovan between 1995 and 1998 and the two were engaged shortly before their relationship ended. The actor was her first serious friend.

But the breakup was not smooth when Donovan was thrown at Friends shortly after the couple separated.

Donovan showed how difficult it was to show up on the set.

“I was just happy to be on the team. The only shame was that Jennifer and I broke up back then,” Donovan told US Weekly in 2018.

“So it was difficult to act like that and as if we were just going to meet and fall in love or whatever if we split up. It was just tough.”

Paul Rudd

Aniston and Paul Rudd met on the set of The Object of My Affection in 1998.

In 2002, Rudd was manned as Friends of Phoebe Mike Hannigan on Friends. It is believed that enough time has passed and that the collaboration has not been cumbersome.

The couple played together again in wanderlust and has appeared side by side in many other films since their fleeting romance.

Adam Duritz

When Aniston started at Friends in 1995, she was romantically connected to Counting Crows singer Adam Duritz.

It’s not entirely clear why they went their separate ways, but Duritz made it clear to Us Weekly that the couple never slept together.

