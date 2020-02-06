Jennifer Coolidge to serve as an honorary muse in the Krewe of Muses Parade

Jennifer Coolidge

Photo: Parademagazin

NEW ORLEANS – Actress and comedian Jennifer Coolidge was elected honorary muse at this year’s Krewe of Muses parade.

Coolidge is a part-time New Orleans resident best known for her roles in Legally Blonde and American Pie.

According to WWL-TV, when the parade rolls on February 20, Coolidge will drive in his legendary shoe-cleaning car, a 17-foot-high, glass-encrusted red pump.

Coolidge published a statement regarding her appointment as an honorary muse and said, “When I first saw the Musenparade, I was impressed by its creativity and uniqueness. I am so flattered to be chosen to lead this extraordinary parade of women.”

Former actresses named honorary museums have included Patricia Clarkson, Tamron Hall, Solange Knowles, Julia Reed, Mary Matalin, Ruby Bridges, Charmaine Neville, Becky Allen and Mayor LaToya Cantrell.