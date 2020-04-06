Jennifer Garner is not saying Ben Affleck what Ana de Armas he is using it for his fame. A false claim on a tabloid is stating that she is. Gossip Cop you can configure the registry.

A recent article by Life and style claims Garner is “vigilant” with Affleck’s new girlfriend. “Although Jen does not doubt Ana’s talent as an actress, Ana did not try to keep their relationship a secret,” a source said. The publication supports the statement of the alleged source because of photos showing the kiss of Arms and Affleck. “Jen just wants the best for Ben,” the alleged source continued, adding, “and her gut is telling her that Ana is using it to become more famous.” The alleged source elaborated that Affleck was “not happy with Jen’s assessment, but because they were in hell and together, she heard it.”

There is absolutely no truth in this narrative. Gossip Cop checked with a mutual friend of ours and Affleck and confirmed that the fake report is not true. Garner has no issues with Arms, and although she has a close relationship with her ex-husband, she is not worried about her relationship with de Armas. In addition, de Armas is also a star in her own right, the actress has starred in several films long before leaving for Affleck, including her Golden Globe nominated performance at last year’s Knives Out. And of course Arms will be the next “Bond girl” in the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die. Her relationship with Affleck had nothing to do with getting these roles, and she doesn’t need to “employ” anyone for her fame.

This is not the first time corpses have been wrong about the dynamics between the three stars. Last month, Gossip Cop has busted a false claim of Life & Style by insisting that Garner not from Armas around him and Affleck’s children. An alleged source told the service: “There is a chance that if Jen does not give in, Ben will introduce the children to Ana and” accidentally forget “to mention it.” Gossip Cop corrected the story. We spoke to an Affleck spokesman who dismissed the false story.

In September 2019, the post reappeared on our radar to say that Affleck’s “friends” believe Garner was going to take him. An anonymous source allegedly told the outlet after a year of sobriety, friends were waiting for the two to meet again. Gossip Cop he debunked the story. The article was cynically trying to capitalize on Affleck’s recovery. He also couldn’t keep in mind that Garner had been dating John Miller for almost two years. Former spouses are in a good place being co-parents of their children, despite what the magazine is trying to portray.