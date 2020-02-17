[jennifer-hudson-and-dr-dre-pay-back-tribute-to-kobe-bryant-at-nba-all-star-game]

The likes of Jennifer Hudson and Dr Dre have paid out tribute to the late Kobe Bryant at the 2020 NBA All-Star Match.

As the event commenced, a highlights package developed by Dre showcased new audio from the rapper, alongside his seminal strike ‘California Love’.

Immediately after an introduction from Lakers legend Magic Johnson, Jennifer Hudson then took to the courtroom for an emotional rendition of ‘All We Know (We May perhaps Fulfill All over again)’, a monitor most well-known for Nat King Cole’s stirring rendition.

Supporting performances also came from Common, who freestyled about Bryant’s talents – as nicely as celebrating the likes of Barack Obama and Michael Jordan.

[email protected] provides a impressive pregame effectiveness to honor Kobe #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XwdSes5w97 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

The headline slot for the game’s halftime clearly show was led by Likelihood The Rapper, who performed ‘No Problem” with Lil Wayne, ‘Hot Shower’ and ‘I’m the One’ with DJ Khaled and Quavo, just before eventually honouring Possibility with ‘I Was A Rock’, a keep track of he at first done about Muhammad Ali.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 along with his daughter, Gianna, and 7 other individuals.

His passing sparked an outpouring of tributes from the likes of Kanye West, Drake, Matty Healy, Travis Barker and many far more.

Beyonce shared a photograph of Bryant kissing his daughter’s head while they sat court facet at a Los Angeles Lakers sport. “I will carry on to diligently pray for your Queens,” Beyonce wrote. “You are deeply skipped beloved Kobe.”

Purple Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea in the meantime, described the sportsman as “an legendary fixture of the LA landscape.”