Jennifer Lawrence on dealing with fans in public

Jennifer Lawrence is not always a fan of their fans. Most celebrities have met terrible and exaggerated fans who will do anything for a picture. However, Lawrence developed a strategic plan to avoid certain fanatics.

The actress was originally referred to as a “cool girl” when she became famous in Hollywood. This was most likely due to her down-to-earth and cumbersome demeanor when she appeared in public or conducted interviews – which made her extremely accessible.

The actress spoke to Adam Sandler and Variety in 2017 about the pressure to be an entertainer and why she chose to take a drastic approach when it comes to managing her privacy. As an example of the frustration associated with a fan base, the star of Hunger Games noted that she likes to walk her dogs in her free time. However, she said that fans can make it difficult for her to enjoy her short time alone.

Lawrence said she would be rude now so as not to be bothered by admirers on the street. “As soon as I enter a public place, I become incredibly rude,” said Lawrence during the interview. “I’m turning into a huge hole. This is my only way to defend myself. “

Lawrence added that it is particularly bad when she meets up with her friend Amy Schumer. Fans, the actress argued, assume that comedians are basically their “best friends” and are therefore responsive. Sandler shared feelings similar to Lawrence’s. He even noticed that when he ate in public, he had fans sitting at his table.

Jennifer Lawrence’s plan might have worked too well

Unfortunately, Lawrence’s new tactic has made it less attractive to others. In 2016, the actress made a rude remark to a reporter after winning the Golden Globe for her appearance in Joy. As a result, various fans and media criticized Lawrence’s nonchalant stance and called it “bratty” by many. Some outlets even asked questions like, “Is anyone else from Jennifer Lawrence sick?”

This has led to several tabloids making false claims about the American hustle actress. Last August Gossip Cop a rumor that Lawrence’s friends were rude to employees in a New York hotel. According to one source, the actress hosted a “wild party” and her participants were completely disgusting with the workers at the venues. This proved to be untrue when the actress was making a film in New Orleans at the time.

Gossip Cop The rumor was also clarified that the 29-year-old actress had an argument with Scarlett Johansson in June 2019. A suspected insider claimed that the two actresses had fought over their upcoming wedding and tried to outdo each other. This turned out to be wrong because the two actresses rejected these unusual claims.