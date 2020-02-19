[jennifer-lawrence-to-star-in-adam-mckay-comedy-‘don’t-seem-up’]

Actor Jennifer Lawrence poses throughout a crimson carpet for the movie ‘Mother!’ at the 74th Venice Movie Competition September 5, 2017. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has signed on to star in Adam McKay’s future comedy aspect, titled Do not Search Up.

The film — which has been acquired by Netfilx — revolves all-around the tale of two researchers who learn that a meteor will strike our planet in 6 months, and embark on a press tour to warn the earth of its imminent catastrophic effects, only to obtain that most folks never think them or care.

McKay will compose and direct the movie that has a spending plan of US$75 million, with output slated to get started in April for a release afterwards this year (via Selection).

The challenge will be one more in a prolonged line of films for Lawrence, who has been nominated for 4 Oscars — winning 1 for her functionality in Silver Linings Playbook — even though for McKay (who also directed Anchorman, Talladega Nights) it will mark a return to comedy, following his Oscar-profitable financial and political dramas The Significant Limited and Vice. — AFP-Relaxnews