Jennifer Lopez advises Reese Witherspoon to come up with ‘Legally Gold 3’ and we couldn’t agree more.

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has asked her actress friend Reese Witherspoon to make another “legally blonde” sequel during an Instagram live chat.

Witherspoon urges Lopez to touch base with the singer and actress during the COVID-19 lockdown and talk about her new show “Thanks A Million”. She was shocked to find out that Lopez and her family were looking “legally golden,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Oh, God, the next day we saw ‘Legally Gold.’ Literally, like, four days ago. Oh, God, I forgot … I couldn’t believe I didn’t tell you. They liked it. It was a lot of fun. You were so amazing at that. It’s so cool. And my daughter is like, ‘I want to know what happens to her’. And I said, ‘There’s a 2 and 3, I believe’, ” Lopez said.

Witherspoon corrected him: “Well, no, there’s 1 but I’m thinking we’re working on 3 ..”

Lopez replied: “You have to. You have to That character was so amazing and so powerful and inspiring, “he said.” Yes, it’s great for girls. “

Witherspoon, who recently revealed that another “legally blonde” sequel is “in development,” urged the hitmaker on the “next floor” to return to Las Vegas for another residency.

“My biggest regret is that I didn’t see you in Vegas,” Witherspoon said.

Lopez said: “You never know, I’m living somewhere in Vegas. Right now, I think I’m going to visit the next two years once it’s back to all kinds of order and people start going to concerts again, but I’m sending you. I’m sending you a ticket and you should come. “

