[jennifer-lopez,-alex-rodriguez-getting-wedding-day-on-a-mega-yacht-off-the-miami-coastline?]

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are not having their wedding day on a mega-yacht off the coastline of Miami, inspite of a untrue report. Gossip Cop can right the tale. It is comprehensive fiction.

In accordance to Life & Fashion, Lopez is in comprehensive wedding day-preparing method now that the Tremendous Bowl halftime clearly show is guiding her. An alleged resource is quoted as indicating, “Jennifer was on these kinds of a superior just after the Tremendous Bowl that she and Alex determined why not retain it going. They’ll be ‘just married’ in advance of prolonged! Everyone’s buzzing that they’ve currently rented a luxe mega-yacht to hold the wedding day on off the coastline of Miami. No cost is staying spared.”

The supposed insider goes on to say that Lopez and Rodriguez’s “wedding at sea” will value at minimum $3 million, adding, “Her gown is said to be by Versace and amazing – form-fitting and very long with a slit that will surely depart Alex wowed.” The tipster also purports to know all about the wedding ceremony ring that Rodriguez will give his fiancée, which is heading to “top her enormous engagement ring.”

Further aspects are sprinkled in, these as Lopez and Rodriguez’s little ones enjoying a position in the ceremony, as properly as some of their exes currently being invited. Despite the fact that some of these specifics may possibly pan out when the couple eventually receives married, the tabloid is just making educated guesses.

Gossip Cop checked in with an specific in Lopez’s camp, who tells us there’s “no truth” to the publication’s tale. The singer and her fiancé are not having married on a large yacht off the Miami coastline. The specifics of the couple’s wedding ceremony are remaining held private, and Lifetime & Type has zero perception into wherever or when the ceremony will choose put.

Individuals magazine, a trusted supply for celebrity information, noted last yr that Lopez and Rodriguez very likely “are not executing a big wedding” and may possibly rather have “a small relatives celebration.” Earlier this thirty day period, Entertainment Tonight equally described that Lopez and Rodriguez’s marriage “will be magnificent, but not enormous.” The trustworthy outlet extra, “The pair wishes it to be a exciting celebration of adore with their closest relatives and pals.” It barely appears like they are throwing a large bash on a mega-yacht.

This wouldn’t be the first time Lifetime & Type has pretended to have the scoop on the couple’s wedding strategies. In April 2019, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely proclaiming Lopez and Rodriguez had been planning the “most costly wedding day ever” in the Bahamas. That didn’t take place. By September 2019, the journal wrongly documented that Lopez was getting second views about marrying Rodriguez. That was not genuine possibly. Suddenly the wedding ceremony is again on – this time on a mega-yacht. The tabloid is coming up with its pretend narratives on a whim.