Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez living in a ‘house of horrors’ during quarantine?

They are Jennifer Lopez e Alex Rodriguez living in a “house of horrors” while in quarantine? A tabloid claims the couple were not taking off while locked up. Gossip Cop you can configure the registry.

According to a new article by Get in touch, Lopez “regrets” his decision to self-isolate with Rodriguez at his Miami mansion. “With all his children there, it was chaos,” a source said in the post. The department maintains that Lopez also educates the children, and although the singer “has many strengths, the touch teacher is not one of them.” “He doesn’t understand algebra. He says it’s too complicated. It’s a nightmare,” says the dubious tabloid.

“He usually watches television or works while J.Lo runs in his pajamas after the kids. She’s tired of him not pulling his weight, and they got huge bumps. They’re stubborn and don’t like to back down, so the blinking can continue. for hours, “the so-called source continues. The cheeky insider adds that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are already beginning to doubt whether they are “cut for marriage.” The alleged claims that the wedding was scheduled for the summer, but the source says “I honestly do not know what will happen now, as to dates or something like that.”

The whole story of the magazine is false and over-dramatized. Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are not at war with each other and are not reconsidering their commitment. Lopez has already stated that the reason the couple is postponing the wedding is due to the coronavirus epidemic. In addition, Rodriguez and Lopez are raising capital for a possible bid for the New York Mets. If the couple is in trouble, why would they try to buy the Mets together? In addition, a source close to the couple said Gossip Cop that the story is “silly” and “they are with the family and all is well”.

It’s hard to believe anything in In Touch, given that inaccurate board stories were ancient about the couple. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop broke a fake story from the point of view stating that Jennifer Lopez was dating Alex Rodriguez because she was snatched by an Oscar. In November 2019, we again deleted the false post by falsely claiming that Lopez and Rodriguez were having a winter wonderland wedding. Both stories were false and corrected Gossip Cop when they left.