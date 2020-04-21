Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take Big Steps to Shop for the NY Mets

Breaking News

The rumors turned out to be real mors … with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez take real steps to try and buy the NY Mets!

There has been a buzz over the months that A-Rod and J Lo have been interested in the team … but for now, they say JPMorgan Chase is continuing to raise capital so they can make a serious offer.

So, why is such a wonderful rich couple in need of capital?

The Mets aren’t cheap – in fact, hedge fund superstars Steve Cohen nearly bought 80% of the team on a deal worth $ 2.6 Billion, but it fell.

So yes, Jen and Alex – with a WAR between them – still have to raise some serious dough.

The person in charge of making the money is JPMorgan Chase’s managing director Eric Menell, according to the different.

Menell runs banking operations on the company’s North American media.

As we mentioned before, the Wilpon family – now owners of the Mets – are looking to sell in many ways.

when it comes to selling A-Rod and J Lo DID, it’s interesting to think that Alex has played rival NY Yankees for years and Lopez has been boasting about being from the Bronx, usually Yankees country.

One person who is NOT interested to buy the Mets – superfan Jerry Seinfeld, who told us it was too much work!

Play video content

TMZSports.com