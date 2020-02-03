Jennifer Lopez and Shakira enter the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show

MIAMI GARDENS – Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira permeated the Super Bowl halftime show with exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latin heritage.

Their gasping athletics matched that of the soccer players waiting in the locker room.

Shakira started with, yes, a hip performance from “She Wolf” and a quick mix that ended with her signature song, “Hips Don’t Lie”.

Lopez, in a black leather outfit that his dancers matched, started with a nostalgic excerpt from “Jenny From the Block”. She presented some surprising pole dance movements, a very famous reference in the film “Hustlers”. At one point, she leaned into a deep squat while standing on the shoulders of a dancer who probably had sore muscles across the country out of sympathy.

She tore apart “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”, “Get Right”, “On the Floor” and “Que Calor”, finding time to move away from black leather for a sparkling silver leotard that left little for imagination.

Having, essentially, an opening act for a concert that lasts no more than a dozen minutes was a risky decision. Sometimes the performance seemed rushed, as if they were trying to say too much in too little time. The guest numbers, J. Balvin and Bad Bunny, were superfluous and only served to highlight the talents of the headliners.

But the first half-time show to celebrate Latin artists could rightly be declared a success, and it also bodes well for the management of Jay-Z, who first presented the program as part of a new agreement with the NFL.

Memorably, Lopez’s daughter Emme joined her mother for a verse from “Let’s Get Loud”, where the 11-year-old girl sang the choir from “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen. His mother appeared in a red, white and blue cape which was a representation of the Puerto Rican flag, not the American one.

It was a sharp reminder that before a television audience that approached 100 million people, it was another part of America that was making a powerful statement for inclusion.

Many quickly praised the performance, including Lady Gaga, who warned pop singers not to lip sync the day before the show.

“What a fun performance at halftime I danced and smiled all the time. Sexy women so powerful !!!!” she tweeted.

. @JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so amazing !!! What a fun show at halftime I danced and smiled all the time. These powerful sexy women !!!! On camera and off !!!!! I love you beautiful sexy talented women 💕💋 #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #SuperBowl

– Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 3, 2020

And J.Lo certainly found a fan in her husband Alexander Rodriguez!

“AMAZING !! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED it! Wow, that was so much fun!” he tweeted.

