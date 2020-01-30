Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will honor Kobe Bryant on the Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show promises more songs than ever, more dancers than ever, and a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

During a press conference in Miami on Thursday, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira discussed some of their plans for the 12-minute performance on Sunday during the official Pepsi Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

Lopez said there would be an “intimate” moment when someone would be asked to honor Bryant who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last Sunday.

“We will all remember Kobe on Sunday and celebrate life and diversity in this country,” added Shakira.

“I am sure he would be very proud to see the message we want to convey on stage that day.”

While Lopez said she didn’t want to give away too much, she said the show would be “full”.

“When we made the first run, Shakira said, ‘That was great.’ It’s different from what we do, “said Lopez of her individual styles. “It’s very Shakira and very Jennifer.”

The two superstars complement each other, Shakira explained, and Lopez added that two women who run the halftime show “empower”.

“Two Latinas who are doing this in this country at this time are very empowering for us,” she said.

Lopez declined to comment on speculation that she would put her two children on stage during the performance.

There were a few uncomfortable moments during the press conference when James Corden’s father got up (for reasons still unclear) to play ‘Jenny from the Block’ on his saxophone and asked Lopez to sing along.

“You have the wrong key,” she said to him.

