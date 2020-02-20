[jennifer-lopez-having-difficulties-to-juggle-parenting-and-her-occupation?]

(Getty Photographs)

Is Jennifer Lopez having difficulties to harmony her twin professions as a dad or mum and a performer? Which is what a person tabloid is boasting this 7 days, but the story has no fact to it. Gossip Cop looked into the condition and can verify that it’s fake.

A new article posted in Everyday living & Design and style claims the star’s heavy work routine is commencing to acquire a toll on her little ones, twin 11-calendar year olds Max and Emme. An unknown “source” tells the journal that Lopez is “always doing work on some thing, and that’s the way she likes it,” but her children “need and want their mother close to.” The supply alleges that Emme has requested her mom to prevent traveling so a great deal, as she seemingly splits her time involving New York, Los Angeles and Miami. “Deep down,” finishes the mysterious tipster, “J. Lo is aware she needs to sluggish down.”

Gossip Cop finds totally no truth of the matter to this baseless rumor. We checked in with a source shut to Lopez, who was not capable to talk on the record about the problem, but assures us the tale has no basis in truth. Lopez is known for becoming an enthusiastic and loving mom, performing as a parental figure not just to her very own little ones, but also to her fiancé Alex Rodriquez’s two daughters, Ella and Natasha. In an interview with Men and women magazine in December, the Hustlers star said that getting kids adjusted her for the improved. “They produced my lifestyle so considerably superior [and] them becoming born led me in a various way,” she discussed. She included that their little ones are major precedence and the “number-one particular job” for the soon-to-be spouses.

Lopez may perhaps vacation a lot for her get the job done, but that does not signify she doesn’t carve out time for her children. She usually posts images to Instagram of her, Emme, and Max investing time jointly. Emme has even been acknowledged to accompany her mother on tour and join her on stage, most notably when she made a massive splash with Lopez and Shakira at this year’s Tremendous Bowl halftime exhibit. It’s safe to say that when it will come to Lopez’s parenting expertise, Life & Style has no plan what it is chatting about. If everything, Lopez’s ongoing success and resilience in the experience of continual tabloid criticism would make her a highly effective function model for her little ones.

And when we say regular criticism, we mean frequent. Lopez has been a tabloid target considering that very first reaching mainstream achievements, and Gossip Cop has debunked innumerable rumors about her. In January, we place together a roundup of all the completely wrong rumors about Lopez’s most up-to-date movie, Hustlers – and there were being several. In early February, In Contact alleged Lopez was “feuding” with her Tremendous Bowl halftime display co-star, Shakira. Even more recently, Woman’s Day produced the absurd claim that Lopez had taken steroids to prep for her Tremendous Bowl clearly show. All of these stories have been entirely ridiculous and busted by Gossip Cop.