Jennifer Lopez is still the most wanted Grammy star ... she looks better than ever!

It’s been two decades since Jennifer Lopez cemented her status as a fashion icon at the 2000 Grammy Awards by walking across the red carpet in an iconic Versace dress. However, a new report from Google shows that she is still the most wanted celebrity at the awards ceremony.

Lopez didn’t let the time turn heads and drop jaws, and to prove that she still has it, she left the gym this week in an outfit that showed off her flawless abs.

The red carpet look that started Google Images

The deep green Versace dress with jungle print by Jennifer Lopez was the trigger for the development of Google Image Search, because so many fans wanted to see her in the revealing outfit that Google had to develop something that could help users to do that find what they longed for.

The Dress ”was the most popular search query we had ever seen, but we had no surefire way to get users exactly what they wanted: J.Lo is wearing this dress. Google Image Search was born, “former Google CEO Eric Schmidt said in a blog post in 2015.

Jennifer is still at the top of the most wanted list

Countless celebrities in beautiful or controversial outfits have been seen on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards over the years, but no look at the 2000 ceremony has proven as memorable as JLo’s Versace dress.

Prior to this year’s Grammy Awards, Google released a report on Grammy’s fashion trends on January 26, listing the most sought-after celebrities since 2004. Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Fergie, Joy Villa and Teri Hatcher were featured in the report, revealing that Lopez is still in the top spot and remains the most wanted celebrity.

Ramping Up Her workouts for Super Bowl LIV

To prepare to play Shakira as co-headliner for the Super Bowl LIV on February 2nd, Lopez hit the gym like never before. She was spotted wearing the tight-fitting tracksuit at the Super Bowl rehearsals, and Jennifer proudly left a Miami gym in a crop top on January 20, which brought her six-pack abs to full use.

As if her tinted belly and leopard print leggings weren’t enough to give Lopez all the attention after training, the 50-year-old singer also adorned gold hoops and square sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez’s children’s schedule

