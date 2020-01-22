Jennifer Lopez left Hollywood for Oscar Snub?

Jennifer Lopez is it so excited to be insulted for an Oscar nomination that it leaves Hollywood? That is the wrong story in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can correct it.

Lopez received rave reviews for her role in Hustlers, and many predicted that she would be nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the Academy Awards. However, her name was not chosen when the nominations were announced earlier this month. According to Life & styleshe is so angry that she is considering leaving the show business.

A supposed source says the outlet: “Jennifer was so upset to be overlooked. She’s been crying ever since. She feels like one of the hardest working actresses in this city and yet gets no respect. “She is over Hollywood’s falseness and false smile and is considering leaving the industry as a whole.”

It’s reasonable to think Lopez is disappointed that after all the excitement, she wasn’t nominated for an Oscar, but the idea that she’s in turmoil is not true. Lopez happily participated in the SAG Awards last weekend, where she was nominated for her appearance in Hustlers. The actress didn’t win the award, but she still went to Instagram to celebrate the evening. She wrote: “Many thanks to my colleagues and @sagawards for my nomination for best supporting actress for #HustlersMovie! Many thanks to Alex and my incredible team who supported me tonight! “Lopez is still grateful for the recognition she receives outside of the Academy Awards.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, which was released after the Oscar nominations were announced, Lopez was asked if she had “ever thought about doing without acting”. She replied, “As soon as I start, no. I always felt that I wanted to do that. It was that or nothing. There was no real option for me. It is exactly what I love. “The lack of an Oscar nick didn’t change that.

Meanwhile, Lopez appears in the upcoming comedy Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson and will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next month. She hasn’t turned her back on show business. Still, Gossip Cop Checked in at a source near the actress who assures us that the tabloid article is not true.

Life & Style prints a lot of fiction about the actress’ relationship with Alex Rodriguez, so we are not surprised by this wrong story. Already in September Gossip Cop I broke the socket because I mistakenly claimed Lopez was concerned about marrying the former MLB star. Last May, the magazine invented a story about a summer wedding by Lopez and Rodriguez. The couple didn’t get married last summer, and that’s not because the actress has cold feet. Their wedding is expected to take place sometime in 2020 when their schedules are clear.