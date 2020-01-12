Jennifer Lopez perfectly combines her makeup with her baby blue dress – Up News Info

Loading...

Jennifer Lopez It feels anything but blue!

the Hustlers The actress caught the attention and stopped the traffic at the 2020 Los Angeles Critics Association Awards on Saturday night. The 50-year-old icon, who won the best supporting role, brought a fashion fantasy to the star-filled ceremony as he sparkled in a vibrant baby blue dress by Elie Saab.

From his deep neckline to the striking belt that fitted his waist to the wavy sleeves of the 70s, this whimsical design was one to remember. Do you want your set to explode even more? The actress combined her makeup with her dress.

Although it has been advertised for years as a beauty no-no, the latest look from J.Lo shows that it can be an elegant and effortless way to make your fashion clothing stand out. The brains behind Saturday night’s make-up? Scott BarnesWho is the 50-year-old’s favorite?

“Get warm,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a close-up photo of his clumsy beauty.

Moreover, it seems that Barnes created the ocean-blue eye shadow look using the latest palette of his line of the same name.

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

Although the megaster always kills the red carpet, this year pushes the boundaries of style more than ever. In the 2020 golden balloons, the Hustlers The actress took all the fashion stops for the special occasion.

For the extravagant affair, she put on a multicolored Valentino ball dress with a huge bow in shades of metallic gold and emerald green that was wrapped in the front and in the middle. When it was time to change clothes during the afterparty, he made sure that this was the talk of the city.

Lopez was a blank vision of the CAA party. His angelic design by Zuhair Murad was full of clarity and glamor, because it had an explosion of feathers, lace details and crazy openings all the way to the thigh. Yet she dressed to impress that night.

And it seems that his killer fashion look doesn’t slow down in the short term.

We can’t wait to see what he’s wearing on the next red carpet.

