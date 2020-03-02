jennifer-lopez-plotting-revenge-on-tom-cruise-for-blocking-her-oscar-odds?

(Getty Photographs)

Is Jennifer Lopez plotting revenge on Tom Cruise simply because she thinks he blocked her probabilities of scoring on Oscar nomination? Which is the absurd tale in one particular of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to NW, Lopez recently uncovered a “secret campaign” that Cruise ran to stop her from obtaining an Academy Award nomination for her position in Hustlers. “Whatever he did, it worked,” suggests an alleged “pal” of the actress, who does not explain what this “campaign” could have probable entailed. “It was the most significant snub of the year – it just didn’t make perception. But now we know why. The rumors are all about town that Tom was at the rear of it and Jen’s unquestionably seething.”

From there, the intended supply states Lopez “stormed out” of the pre-Oscars CAA party when Cruise confirmed up. “When he arrived, absolutely everyone started off ignoring her,” claims the suspicious tipster. There is zero indicator that the singer “stormed out” of the celebration. Nevertheless, the questionable insider provides, “She wasn’t heading to just take it – and she also did not want a run-in with him following that awkward scene at his marriage ceremony to Katie Holmes.”

Previous Scientologist Leah Remini, who’s close friends with Lopez, claimed in her ebook Troublemaker that Scientology officers requested her to invite the singer to Cruise’s wedding so they could recruit her for the faith. NW states Lopez’s refusal to be part of “caused a massive rift” concerning her and the Mission: Unachievable star. “Jen seriously could not treatment a lot less about that ridiculous cult, but when it commences messing with her money and her vocation, it’s time to take the earrings off,” adds the seemingly phony supply.

The intended tipster continues, “She understands Tom’s obtained a whole lot using on the Best Gun remake, so she’s likely to start out spinning up some filth to throw his way. A nicely timed joint job interview with Leah could be just the ticket – all she has to do is dredge up the past and mention the marriage.”

The tabloid’s conspiracy idea is wholly made up. As pointed out above, the tabloid is not in a position to back again up its premise with any sensical specifics. Did Cruise visit every single Oscar voter at their home and plead with them not to nominate Lopez? Did he by some means find the Oscar ballots and sabotage them? The rationale the journal doesn’t try to give an clarification is due to the fact there isn’t a logical one particular.

Gossip Cop ran the story by an person in Lopez’s camp, who confirms it’s designed up. Previous thirty day period, several members of the Academy explained to the New York Publish why they didn’t nominate Lopez. Just one member explained Hustlers “is not an ‘Oscar motion picture,’” whilst one more man or woman reported, “Actors have a tendency to feel of Jennifer Lopez as a phenomenon much more than an actress, per se.”

The New York Instances also revealed an post breaking down some of the motives why Lopez was not nominated for an Oscar. The newspaper offered a comparable clarification, expressing Lopez is noticed as a lot more of a celeb than an actress, and that Hustlers was not viewed by as many voters as some of very last year’s much more prestigious movies. Rightly or wrongly, there are superior explanations for Lopez’s Oscar snub than Cruise launching a covert campaign to bring her down.

Again in December, Gossip Cop busted the World for publishing a comparable story about Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj teaming up to reduce Lopez from winning an Oscar. The following month, Lifestyle & Type wrongly described that Lopez was quitting Hollywood adhering to her Oscar snub. The tabloids have been milking this topic to make fiction. This most up-to-date angle involving Cruise may the most preposterous one particular nevertheless.