Jennifer Lopez regrets having rejected “unfaithful”

January 14 (UPI) – Jennifer Lopez regrets having rejected the 2002 film Unfaithful,

The 50-year-old singer and actress said in an interview with Vanity Fair that she was offered the Oscar-nominated role of Diane Lane in the film.

UnfaithfulDirected by Adrian Lyne, Lane and Richard Gere eventually played the leading role. The film follows a couple whose marriage fails after the woman (Lane) has an affair with a stranger.

“It was called a film Unfaithful, And it was offered to me and the script wasn’t quite there for me. I should have known that Adrian Lyne would kill it, but I didn’t, “said Lopez.

Lane was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress for her role as Connie Sumner in the film.

“Diane Lane was so perfect for it and it was obviously intended to be her, but when I think about it … I literally want to shoot my toe. I do,” said Lopez.

Lopez was last seen in the film Hustlers, which opened in cinemas in September. Lopez was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film this month for her role as Ramona at the Golden Globes.

“It was the first time that I was allowed to play a character that was self-apologetic and somehow evil and was actually taken over by greed,” Lopez said of Ramona. “She was so many different things. The best mother for this little girl, a best friend and then a totally wild one. It was really new for me.”

Lopez expressed her love of acting and said that she never really thought about doing without it.

“I always felt that this was what I wanted to do. It was that or nothing. There was no real option for me. It is exactly what I love,” she said.

Lopez will play in the upcoming romantic comedy Marry me, She will also appear during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show with Shakira in February.