[jennifer-lopez-requested-meghan-markle-to-be-a-bridesmaid-at-her-marriage-ceremony?]

Did Jennifer Lopez genuinely request Meghan Markle to be a bridesmaid at her wedding day to Alex Rodriguez? Which is what one particular of this week’s tabloids is boasting. Gossip Cop has learned the real truth.

Earlier this month, Lopez and Rodriguez were being seated up coming to Markle and Prince Harry at a JP Morgan summit in Miami, exactly where the royal pair gave a speech. The two couples reportedly experienced a good chat in the course of the occasion, but NW is attempting to just take their romantic relationship to the subsequent amount. In accordance to the magazine, Lopez strike it off so perfectly with the Duchess of Sussex that she requested her to be in her marriage bash.

“Meghan was surprised but stated that she’d be honored,” an alleged source tells the magazine, incorporating that Lopez and Rodriguez’s marriage ceremony will be held in the Dominican Republic, wherever the former MLB star grew up. “They want to seek the services of out a personal island for the nuptials. Jen would enjoy to replicate Meghan’s costume way too – she’s likely or some thing simple, exquisite and advanced.”

The intended resource goes on to say Markle told Lopez that she and her attendees would have to signal a non-disclosure settlement if she attended, as well as chorus from getting her photo. “But J.Lo reported as extended as she had Meghan there, she’d be satisfied to adhere to any requests.” The suspicious tipster more contends that Lopez made available to assistance the duchess “return to Hollywood,” which would involve signing up for her for an impending film task.

NW has made a tall tale out of a seating arrangement. Whilst it is legitimate the singer and the previous Yankee star crossed paths with the royal spouses in Miami, they didn’t immediately invite them to their wedding day. An specific in Lopez’s camp tells us the tale is entirely manufactured up. In the meantime, the Hustlers star is preserving the facts of her marriage ceremony under wraps, and there’s very little to suggest it’s remaining held in the Dominican Republic.

Men and women journal, a reliable resource for celebrity information, has reported that Lopez and Rodriguez probable “are not performing a massive wedding” and may possibly instead have “a compact relatives celebration.” It seems remarkably unlikely she designs on inviting the Duchess of Sussex, who’s just about a stranger to her. Earlier this thirty day period, Leisure Tonight equally noted that Lopez and Rodriguez want their wedding day “to be a enjoyment celebration of love with their closest spouse and children and close friends.” Markle is not amid Lopez’s “closest” pals. There is no sign they experienced even achieved prior to the JP Morgan summit this month.

NW is the exact tabloid that Gossip Cop busted previous calendar year for wrongly reporting Lopez and Rodriguez were being adopting a infant from Puerto Rico. That did not materialize. Soon just before that, the publication insisted Lopez was dumping Rodriguez for her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. That didn’t manifest both. The journal doesn’t know nearly anything about the singer’s individual existence – including who’s on her wedding day visitor list.