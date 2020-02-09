Jennifer Lopez reveals that Bruce Springsteen named her after the Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that Bruce Springsteen called her after Shakespeare’s Super Bowl Half Time.

Lopez sang a section of Springsteen’s hymn “Born in the USA” with her daughter Emme last week (February 2).

On the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Lopez announced that she had personally called Springsteen to get permission to use the song for the performance. After the show, Springsteen called to tell her that he “loved” the moment.

Lopez said to Fallon, “He called for the Super Bowl and said,” You girls can really sing and dance! “

“He said that he and his wife Patti loved hearing the song. He says: “It made our hearts beat faster.” So that was a great thing. “You can see the following interview:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGFz2B-7DBc (/ embed)

When Lopez spoke about her daughter Emme, who sang Springsteen’s song next to her, she said: “She has the performance gene. It doesn’t let you know how big it is or how it scares you.

“I think she has problems. She gets excited, but excited like a sweet one. I wish I feel more like her. I wish I hadn’t realized all the effects of all the thousands of things that could go wrong, which makes you nervous.

“But she has a good time with it, and I would never make her do it if she felt uncomfortable in any way.”

J Lo with her daughter playing “Born in the USA”. Photo credit: Getty

Lopez also spoke about her nod to her recently celebrated appearance in Hustlers during the set.

“That was my little nod at Hustlers. I said, “I’ve learned some pole things, let me see what I can do, we can put it in there. I felt again that it was a very powerful move. “

In a five-star review of the film, Douglas Greenwood from NME said: “From its grand opening moments and breathless slo-mo club scenes, it sparkles on every surface: a strange, belligerent Cinéma Vérité style that exactly embodies the world of dichotomy, from which these women came out, alternately bustling and luxurious …

“… What a joy that a film that is as confident, refined and lively as the wooden game and surprises people, especially when the cinema becomes snobbish and cerebral.”