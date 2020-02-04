Jennifer Lopez serves up all the details about her upcoming wedding

Since Alex Rodriguez fell on one knee and Jennifer Lopez put the biggest engagement ring ever on her finger, fans have wanted to know every detail about her upcoming wedding.

Though they haven’t set an appointment yet, J.Lo was recently photographed in a wedding dress when she made her new film Marry Me, and that definitely got fans talking. That seemed to have opened the locks, as Jennifer Lopez also talked a lot about her big day!

Your son will give them away

According to Cosmopolitan, Lopez’s son Max will play an important role in their wedding … he will be the handsome guy who walks the beautiful bride down the aisle.

Exes are invited

J. Lo was married several times and A-Rod has already tied the knot. Interestingly, the two seem fairly open to sharing their special day with their exes.

During a section on Good Morning America, Alex confirmed; “I would say the exes are invited to the wedding. All inclusive. The more the better.”

See also: 17 photos of J-Lo with guys who are not A-Rod

There will be no princess dress

Via: Getty Images

As stunning as Lopez looked in the huge wedding dress she was wearing for her next film, don’t expect her to wear anything similar for her big day.

“I know I don’t want someone to be as tall as I am in the movie,” she told Extra TV. “That’s a lot to carry around. Too large. But great and I’m so happy that I was allowed to wear it. “

It will be a church wedding

Jennifer Lopez was open to Cosmopolitan and said, “This time I would like to get married in a church. I’ve never been married in a church.”

The biggest unanswered question is … when is the big day?

Some sources say the couple plans to tie the knot in the summer (which makes sense since A-Rod was suggested on the beach). However, this still has to be confirmed. We’ll keep you updated as the news evolves!

Next: 12 facts everyone ignores about the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod (and 8 great things)

Billie Eilish and Demi Lovato overcome mental health problems